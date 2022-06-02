ETF Managers Group LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OSUR. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.