ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

