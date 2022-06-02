Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.