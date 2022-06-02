ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 201,923 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

