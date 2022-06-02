3,616 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

