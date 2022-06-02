ETF Managers Group LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

