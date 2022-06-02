ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,955 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 275,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.25 on Thursday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

