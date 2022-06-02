Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $310.20 and last traded at $310.27. Approximately 14,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,980,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.