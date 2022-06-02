41,633 Shares in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Riskified by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $825.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.