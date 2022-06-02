ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Adagio Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,130,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,138,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

