60,487 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,323 shares of company stock worth $478,056. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ocugen stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The stock has a market cap of $467.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 4.59. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

