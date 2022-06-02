Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Alteryx stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

