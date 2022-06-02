Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,490,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

