ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.60. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

