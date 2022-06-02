Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

