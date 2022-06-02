20,039 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

KD opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.