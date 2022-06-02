ETF Managers Group LLC Has $376,000 Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 849.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $980.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

