ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kamada worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.