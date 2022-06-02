ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 537 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,903. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

RUN stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

