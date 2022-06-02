Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ITRN opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $590.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.