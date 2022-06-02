ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $386,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,183 shares of company stock worth $6,504,313. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

