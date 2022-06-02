ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

