ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 244.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Hyliion by 54.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYLN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

