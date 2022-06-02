ETF Managers Group LLC Has $405,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.87) to £110 ($139.17) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

