ETF Managers Group LLC Has $405,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.87) to £110 ($139.17) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
