ETF Managers Group LLC Has $401,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

SNY opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

