Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $58,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avient by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,907,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avient by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

