Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $56,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,880,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.