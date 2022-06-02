Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,444 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Repligen worth $58,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

