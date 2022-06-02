Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $57,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,413. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.