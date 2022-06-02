Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,744 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $58,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 432,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

