ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $110,595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 14,179.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at $20,367,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $17,677,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.