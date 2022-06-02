Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 176,178 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $57,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

XRAY opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

