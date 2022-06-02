Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $58.44 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,133 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $58,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.