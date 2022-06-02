ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Teradata by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teradata by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,957 shares of company stock worth $577,550 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

