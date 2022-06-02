Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $58.85 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cboe Global Markets worth $58,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

