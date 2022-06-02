Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,988 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $56,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

