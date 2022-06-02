Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $60,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.60 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

