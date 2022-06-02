Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $64.70 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Omnicell worth $64,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Omnicell stock opened at $108.86 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

