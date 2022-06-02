Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $62,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 140.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,139,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 528,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,671,000 after buying an additional 463,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.