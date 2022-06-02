Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Anaplan worth $59,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE PLAN opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anaplan (Get Rating)
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
