AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AMC Entertainment worth $63,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 144.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,006,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 199.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 913,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 545,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 503,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

