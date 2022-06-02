Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 65,192 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Garmin worth $63,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GRMN opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
