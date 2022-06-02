Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,242 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $64,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,071 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,739,000 after buying an additional 87,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after buying an additional 463,473 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

