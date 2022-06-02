Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,906 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $60,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

