Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Kellogg worth $61,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NYSE:K opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

