Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,321,533 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 571.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $59,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $544,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.