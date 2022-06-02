Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $64.34 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,886 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $64,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $1,019,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day moving average is $226.57. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.