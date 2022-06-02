Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,633 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $62,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in MarketAxess by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 65,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in MarketAxess by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $276.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.15. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

