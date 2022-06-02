Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $59,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Macerich’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

