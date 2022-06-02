Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of ExlService worth $62,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

EXLS stock opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

